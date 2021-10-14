Jefferson City, behind big performances in the first two sets, staved off a late rally from Hickman, winning 3-1.
The Kewpies started slow in the first set as the Jays got off to a hot start, winning 25-9.
“We came out, we served tough, and we passed well,” Jeff City coach Ali Eskens said.
In the first set, the Hickman could not consistently produce kills.
“We made a lot of errors,” Hickman coach Greg Gunn said. “We didn’t play very well in the first two sets.”
The Jays continued their hot streak into the second set building a 20-8 lead.
Hickman answered and went on a 7-1 run and closed the gap, ultimately still falling 25-19, going down 2-0 to Jefferson City.
“We played with more energy,” Kewpies senior Jerica Jackson said. “We stopped asking ourselves what we were doing wrong.”
The third set was a constant back-and-forth where Hickman came out on top 25-21.
Similar to the previous set, the Kewpies and Jays found themselves in a competitive battle, but this time Hickman lost 25-22, ending the game.
“We played well in the last two sets. I’m very proud of our effort,” Gunn said.
Hickman has two games left before districts, with an away game Tuesday against Blair Oaks and the final home game will be Wednesday against Rock Bridge.