The Kewpies soared past the Spartans 3-1, surviving a late rally from Battle.
Hickman went into the game coming off of a tough 0-3 loss to Hermann .
“Every loss is an opportunity,” Kewpies coach Greg Gunn said. “I ask them, ‘How can we learn from this going forward?’”
Hickman came into the game with a sense of urgency, dominating the first two sets. The Kewpies won the first set by 12 and took the second set by a nine-point margin.
The Spartans did not go away quietly, though. Battle was able to squeak out a close 25-22 win in the third set .
For a moment, the momentum of the game appeared to be shifting. The Spartans came into the fourth set hot, leading 9-4 early.
Coach Gunn called a timeout and reassured his players.
“It’s a game of momentum,” Gunn said. “When you don’t have it, you have to get it back.”
The Kewpies were able to gather momentum and come back to win the set 25-21, winning the game 3-1.
“This was a good game for us,” Hickman senior Emma Kingsley said. “We tried a lot of the stuff we’ve done at practice with faster, more advanced techniques.”
“We are still trying to figure out rotations and find our identity as a team,” Battle coach Alex Wendell said. “But, I’m starting to see better things.”
“We were communicating and moving our feet in the last two sets,” Battle junior Jordyn Butler said. “We started finding holes late.”
The Kewpies move to 12-7-1 on the season, and they will face off against Smith-Cotton on Tuesday. The Spartans will see their next action at the Megan Gross Invitational on Saturday.