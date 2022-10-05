Hickman sophomore Sy’Rae Stemmons jumps to spike the ball on Wednesday,

Hickman sophomore Sy’Rae Stemmons jumps to spike the ball Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. Hickman won 3-0.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

Hickman volleyball got back on track Wednesday in a nonconference home match against intracity foe Tolton, sweeping the Trailblazers 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-10).

Hickman coach Greg Gunn said his team made adjustments after being swept by Rolla on Monday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you