Hickman volleyball made light work of its road game Thursday, as it swept Southern Boone in Ashland.
The Kewpies took the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-18 to move within one set of the win. The Eagles saved their best set for last, but fell in sudden death 27-25.
After the win, Hickman now has a 7-3-1 record on the season.
Kewpies fall to Cavaliers in extra innings
Hickman softball traveled to Jefferson City to take on Capital City, who defeated the Kewpies 1-0 in extra innings.
Cavaliers senior Kennedy Schanuth hit a walk-off single in the eighth to get the Cavaliers the win.
The Kewpies are now 3-6 on the season after a third straight loss.
Trailblazers defeated in straight sets
Tolton volleyball was defeated 2-0 by Rosati-Kain in Columbia.
The Kougars won the first set 25-16 and took the second set in a closer 25-22 score.
The Trailblazers are now 1-6-1 on the season and look to bounce back next week against Duchesne on the road
Bruins cruise past Eagles
Rock Bridge volleyball swept Smith Cotton and dominated all three sets, never giving up more than eight points.
The Bruins took the first set 25-8, and that was as close as the Tigers ever got. Rock Bridge kept up the strong form, and posted back-to-back 25-6 set wins to clinch the game.
The Bruins’ record improves to 15-3, and they are now on a 14-game win streak. Rock Bridge looks to extend the streak in the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Saturday.
Rock Bridge boys soccer held to stalemate
Rock Bridge boys soccer faced off against Francis Howell in its first match of the Rockwood Summit tournament.
Both teams were unable to find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 tie. It was the Bruins’ first tie of the season.
The Bruins will look to grab their first win of the tournament Friday as they face off against Rockwood Summit.
Spartans swept by Helias
Battle had a night to forget against Helias as it was swept 9-0 in Columbia.
The Spartans are now 0-6 on the season, and will look to grab their first win next week at Jefferson City.