Hickman (18-13-3) lost its first matchup in the Class 5 state tournament to St. Dominic (19-8-3), ending the Kewpies' season.
The Kewpies lost on the road in straight sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-19).
Hickman hung around in each set, but the team could not create a sustained run to take control and win.
The Kewpies end this season as the Class 5 District 8 champions. St. Dominic will advance to play Francis Howell Central (20-8-3) on Saturday.
Hickman boys soccer shuts out Hannibal on senior night
Hickman boys soccer (18-3-1) rewarded its fans with a solid 3-0 win on the team's senior night against Hannibal, finishing the season with 11 shutout victories.
The scoring for the Kewpies was all seniors Thursday night with Mo Lehmedi, Ilhan Dervisevic and Kameron Freed recording goals.
The Kewpies get a day of rest before they face off against Helias in the team's first match of the Class 4 District 6 tournament. The match will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday.