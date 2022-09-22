Hickman volleyball defeated Battle in five sets Thursday at Battle.
Both student sections were full, and the bleachers were packed for the crosstown rivalry.
Hickman coach Greg Gunn said crosstown matchups always bring more energy, but that can sometimes lead to jitters and anxiety. Regardless, he said they are always lots of fun.
Hickman jumped out to an early 10-3 lead in the first set, but Battle fought back late to narrow the gap to 23-21. Hickman secured the last two points and won the first set 25-22.
Both teams exchanged points early in the second set. Battle held a 6-5 lead briefly before Hickman jumped ahead. Battle came back late to tie the set 20-20. Both teams traded leads over the final few possessions, but Hickman scored three consecutive points to win the second set 26-24.
In the third set, the script flipped. Battle dominated the entire set, jumping out to an early lead and riding it all the way to a 25-13 victory.
Battle carried the momentum into the fourth set and jumped out to another early lead, but Hickman tied it up 12-12 before taking the lead. Battle retook the lead 19-18 and held it all the way to a 25-23 win.
The final set was a nail-biter throughout; neither team held more than a three point advantage the entire set. Hickman held on to a small lead and sealed the win with a 15-12 victory.
Gunn said his team's confidence and resilience lead to its win down the stretch.
“We kind of went into a tailspin in the third and lost focus in the fourth,” he said.
Still, Gunn was satisfied to come away with the victory.
Hickman improved to 4-4 on the season and next play Smith-Cotton (1-7) Tuesday at Hickman. Battle fell to 2-4 in season games and faces a tough Fulton (11-2-2) team in its next match Monday at Battle.
