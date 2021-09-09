Hickman will welcome fans back into Alumni Stadium on Friday as it faces off against conference opponent Capital City. It will be the first time the Kewpies have played in front of a full home crowd since 2019. Last year, because of COVID-19, they were limited to one fan per player.
“I am excited,” Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. “Can’t help but smile when I think about it.”
The Kewpies are hoping that playing in front of a home crowd can jump-start an offense that has not found its footing so far in the 2021 season. Through two games, their offense has only scored six points. Lucky for them, they are playing an opponent they had success against last year; they beat the Crusaders 52-27.
“Last year, we were able to establish a running game on the offensive side,” Alvis said “We rushed for a lot of yards, and that is one of the keys of success from the offensive side. We gotta be able to run the football.”
They have just the player who can help them do that. Last week against Helias, senior running back Deon Weston was able to provide a spark for the Hickman offense with the play of the night being a 34-yard rushing touchdown that came in the first half. According to Alvis, the plan is to get Weston involved early and often.
As much as running the ball will be a focus on offense, stopping the run will be equally as important against a good Crusader rushing attack.
“They have a really, really, really talented running back in Ethan Wood,” Alvis said. “In reality, they have a mixture of a lot of athletes, so it is about slowing that running game down. We’ve kinda struggled with that, admittedly, throughout the season, so it is something we gotta focus on.”
Although the run game is important, you never want to be one-dimensional on offense, and Alvis is looking at ways he can get his passing offense working. The Kewpies have not been able to consistently move the ball through the air, and up against a tough Crusader defense, they are looking to make things easy for their quarterback.
“They have a very quick and explosive secondary,” Alvis said. “We are expecting some very tight man-to man-coverage, not a lot of windows. Hopefully we can get the ball out our hands before the rush gets there, some confident throws, simple 1-2-3 get the ball out his hands — that way we can get his confidence up quick.”
No matter what happens this Friday, one team will be walking away with their first win of the season, as both teams enter the contest 0-2 on the year looking for a chance to get right.