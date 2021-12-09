Hickman wrestling won its home opener against Capital City 41-33 on Thursday. The match was also the Central Missouri Activities Conference opener for the Kewpies.
Hank Benter helped the Kewpies jump out to an early lead by winning an 18-1 technical fall, giving them a 5-0 lead.
After that, Hickman never gave up the lead, getting wins from Mark Harrell, Ethan Barr, Takyan Allen, Drew Wooden and Luke Waldron on its way to the victory.
Hickman will be in back in action Tuesday in a dual match against Helias.