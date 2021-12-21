Hickman girls basketball beat Southern Boone 61-50 on Tuesday night at Hickman. The Kewpies had four different players scoring in double digits in the winning effort.
Hickman got out to a fast start and led 17-6 after the first quarter, largely from the help of Ashtyn Klusmeyer, who had seven points in the opening quarter. Klusmeyer finished with 12 points.
And despite starting the second quarter on a 7-3 run to push the lead to 15 points, a 16-2 Southern Boone run cut the Kewpie lead to just one at the half.
With 2:33 left to play in the final quarter, Hickman led the back-and-forth matchup 55-50. The Kewpies didn't let Southern Boone get a single point after the mark, ultimately ending the game on a 6-0 run.
Sy'Rae Stemmons led the Kewpies with 17 points. Sophia Elfrink added 15 points, and Ella Rogers had 11. Along with Klusmeyer, the four combined for 55 of the team's 61 points.
Hickman won't play again until after Christmas. The Kewpies are scheduled to play in the State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational from Dec. 27-29 in Jefferson City.