Brock Camp of the Kewpies boys basketball team was named to the Prep Hoops Missouri All-Freshman Team on Wednesday. It was Camp's second award of the season, having been named to the Class 6, District 7 All-District team in early March.
Camp was appointed a starter late into the 2021-22 season, as his 6-foot-5 frame was an advantage against taller teams.
Garino breaks pole vault record at Blue Springs South
In the Rusty Hodge Invitational at Blue Springs South, senior Charlie Garino broke the boys pole vault record, leaping over a bar at 16 feet, 4 inches. The previous record, set by Dave Bussabarger in 1968, was 15-½.
Freshman Athena Peterson took first in the girls 300-meter hurdles and the long jump. Senior Ella Leigh also had a first-place finish, winning the girls 800, and sophomore Hannah Pinkstaff captured second in the girls pole vault.
On the boys side, the sprint medley relay team — freshman Donivan Taylor, sophomore Tionne Milo, junior Joe Harding and junior Tucker Abrams — placed third.
Hickman returns to the track 1 p.m. Thursday with the girls in the Glendale Invitational and the boys in the Hillcrest Invitational. Both meets are in Springfield.