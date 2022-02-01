Hickman boys basketball fell 80-49 to Blair Oaks, the No. 2 team in Missouri’s Class 4 that entered the night 18-1. The Kewpies, looking to make a statement, kept the contest close early, but the Falcons pulled away as the game progressed.
“We knew that we were going up against a really talented, really experienced and really well-coached team,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “We had to prepare on all fronts, and I didn’t do a good enough job preparing my guys today.”
After asserting a press defense in the opening quarter, the Kewpies found themselves falling behind with the Falcons cleaning the defensive glass and making quick outlet passes.
Despite holding Blair Oaks to only 16 points in the first quarter, the 3-ball haunted Hickman early for the second straight week, starting 0-for-5.
The Kewpies soon settled in, flashing three from deep to close out the first quarter. While in striking distance, Hickman came into the second quarter with an aggressive approach, tying it up at 19 and forcing a Blair Oaks timeout.
The timeout was beneficial to the Falcons’ next steps, as they took a 10-point lead heading into halftime. The Kewpies didn’t feel a comeback was out of reach.
“We had to keep the same energy,” Logan said. “We didn’t believe that anything could us stop at that point and we had to keep that momentum going.”
Coming out of the locker room, Blair Oaks continued its 2-3 defense, blocking any chance of Hickman making up for its 3-point struggles.
Senior forward Henry Wilson, last game’s leading scorer, faced foul trouble early in the contest, leading to more time for senior Keshawn Oliver on the block in only his third game.
“The lack of experience is there, but (Oliver) is doing a great job making up for it by his efforts on offense and defense,” Logan said. “I’m impressed and I’m encouraged. Down the road a couple games, playing against some like-size individuals, we’re gonna be just fine.”
Oliver contributed 10 points to Hickman’s total, while sophomore Langston Stroupe led all Kewpies with 17.
With the season nearing its end, Hickman sits at 11-10 with improvements needed on in its final stretch.
“We got to improve on a lot of things,” Logan said. “We got to make sure that we are not as stagnant on offense. And if that means I need to incorporate a little bit more flow again, that’s all me, that’s my responsibility. But that and then just making sure that we can square away some defensive ends, making sure that we can box out the bigs. That’s a big emphasis for us right now and gain the rebounds that we need to to get back down on the other end.”