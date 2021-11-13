Jack Estes' top-10 performance Saturday morning did not get off to a perfect start. His first dive of the morning — a forward one-and-a-half somersault pike — was also his lowest score of the day (26.35). His coach and father JD Estes, however, didn't seem too worried.
"You could see he started a little slower," JD said. "It was an early morning, the water was cold. I knew he just needed to get warmed up, and once he did he just got stronger and more confidant as things went on."
As if a switch was flipped, Jack shined through his remaining four preliminary dives, especially the fourth and fifth . His fourth was a back dive pike, where he earned a 7.5 and four 7 scores; and his fifth dive, an inward one and a half somersault tuck, tied for his highest score for the day (39.60).
"It was fun," Jack said. "Once I kept going things were feeling pretty good. The back dive was really rough in warmups. I spent time thinking about it, and it felt great when it went so well."
Once Estes got things going, it was just a matter of time before he started climbing up the leaderboard. After qualifying for the finals at 13th place, Estes put together a strong final-six dive stretch that bumped him up to a 10th-place finish and an all-time best score (384.85).
"He was just very consistent," JD said. "He did really good, he would've liked to place higher but I can't be any happier for him."
His best finish at state was capped off by his final dive, an exclamation point to his dominant performance. The week prior at a district meet in Springfield, Estes fell from first to third place after hitting the diving board on his back one-and-a-half somersault half tuck free dive. On Saturday, you couldn't even tell that performance was on his mind.
"That felt great," Jack said. "Just looking back and working on it in practice, thinking about it and what I could do differently, it felt like I did pretty good."
Getting redemption on the dive that knocked him out of first place at districts , which was also his final dive for hickman, it was rather an emotional end to the season.
"It's kind of sad," JD said. "We're done now. I didn't think about it throughout the meet, and it still hasn't hit yet. It'll probably hit me on the drive home though."
For Jack, he admits things will feel a little different now, not having to go to a pool every day.
"I think I'm gonna miss it," Jack said. "I will say, it's going to be nice on Monday when I can just head straight home and get some homework done. But looking back on it all, it felt like I did pretty good."