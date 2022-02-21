On Friday, Hickman baseball player Braden Hemmer was named a Missouri pre-season All-American by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association. The primary third baseman enters his junior season committed to Missouri.
Hammer has an average infield velocity from third to first of 88 mph, according to Prep Baseball Report.
While also a pitcher for the Kewpies, Hemmer enters his third high school season on the cusp of pitching 90 mph. The righty has topped out at 89 mph on his fastball with a slider and a changeup averaging 77 mph.
Hickman opens its season March 5 with the Purple and Gold Game.