Hickman senior Jack Estes is no stranger to state diving. Following a third-place finish in the district diving meet in Springfield last Friday, Estes qualified for state for his fourth straight year, a year he hopes to end on a high note Saturday.
"I hope to dive better than I did this weekend," Jack Estes said. "Also just want to do better than I did last year. Top 10 would be cool."
JD Estes, Jack Estes' coach and father, knows his son has a shot at winning a medal in state this year. After falling short last season when his son finished 13th (370.30), JD Estes' confidence is high, especially after the strong performance in Springfield.
"He has been diving well," JD Estes said. "He's pretty relaxed and confident. I'm very confident. I'd love for him to get top eight and medal. Top six would be great, but doing as well as he could in that top eight is the goal."
Jack Estes could potentially do up to 11 dives, split into five voluntary dives and six optionals. Every diver does five voluntary dives, which tend to be the one each diver is the most comfortable with, before cuts begin.
"You always want to try and put your stronger dives in front, so that you make each of those cuts," JD Estes said. "So after five dives they'll cut down from 32 divers to 20, and then after three more dives they cut it to 16, and those 16 go on to the finals."
While the focus is first on getting through that first wave of cuts, Jack Estes is already excited for some of the optional dives he'll be doing.
"Those are going to be the fun ones to try and go do on those boards, because they take a little bit more effort," Jack Estes said. "I'll be doing front two and a half, inward one and a half, inverse one and a half, reverse one and a half, one and a half full twist, and back one half."
It's his fourth trip to state, and the level of experience he'll carry with him will be a major advantage in trying to medal this weekend compared to previous years.
"It has given him a lot more confidence going into this weekend," JD Estes said. "Particularly the first year it was very nerve-wracking. He's got a lot more confidence now and is a lot more at ease at practice than he's been in the past."
His son's attitude toward state has changed as well. The years of experience have gotten him more enthused for this weekend than he has been in the past.
"I know a lot more people there so I'm a lot more comfortable than say my freshman year," Jack Estes said. "In years past it sometimes felt like a chore to go, whereas this year I'm really excited to compete."
With this being the pair's last year together for high school diving, it will be an emotional day regardless of the outcome.
"This has been the best year for me just watching him do better this year and be stronger on the board and more confidant," JD Estes said. "It's going to be kind of emotional on Saturday for me. He still has to live with me, so I don't think for him it'll be that big of a deal, but for me it is knowing this is the end of his high school diving."