Following a strong performance in the Parkway Tournament over the weekend, Hickman boys soccer had another strong showing Monday night in a 4-0 win over Tolton, led by junior Leif Kammer’s first hat trick of the season. Senior Josh Meier scored the fourth goal.
While the Trailblazers kept the game scoreless throughout the first half and up until the 59th minute, the Kewpies were constantly applying pressure on the Tolton half. Hickman recorded 26 shots on goal compared to the Trailblazers‘ five.
“The more we push at the goal, the more shots that will go in for us,” Kammer said.
His hat trick increased his season goal count to 12, a number that has continued to grow off of a confident mindset.
“I just pretend like I’ve done it a million times,” Kammer said. “I just say to myself ‘It’s like what you always do.’ It’s a mental game, when you’re one-on-one with someone or with the goalie and you have all the fans watching. I just focus on doing what I know I can do.”
While the Kewpies have put opposing goalkeepers under fire for most of the season, Hickman coach Willem Ross hopes that in the near future his team can start to cash in more on its shooting opportunities.
“We need to be more efficient,” Ross said. “It’s something I want us to start focusing on. When we have 100 shots, we want more than three to go in. There will be games where we only get four or five opportunities on the goal. So if we can find a way to walk away with two or three in the net, we will be in a good spot.”
Through the first 13 games of the season, inefficiency doesn’t seem to be an issue . The Kewpies’ record will stand at 11-1-1 entering October, a strong position to be in with districts nearing.
“If someone said at the beginning of the season that 13 games in you’re 11-1-1, I know I’d sign up for that,” Ross said. “It’s a pretty ideal start. We play a sport where you can play really well through a whole game and still lose. We learned a lot from the first half of the season, what we do well and what we do poorly.”
Kammer has been a major contributor to a Kewpie offense that has tallied 50 goals. Hickman has utilized its offensive depth well, which has seen it go 12 games without a loss.
“It’s nice having depth and not being reliant on one person,” Ross said.
Saturday’s match against Parkway North saw seven separate Kewpies score, a solid example of their diverse attack.
“When someone isn’t having a great day, we have the luxury to have someone to come pick it up,” Ross said. “And these guys know that ‘Hey, I can rely on my teammates.’”