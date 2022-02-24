Fifteen Kewpies signed to play their respective sports at the collegiate level Feb. 9, but one athlete wasn’t present at the school’s signing day — Keith Kelley.
Kelley is a two-year letterman for the varsity football team, a two-way player who committed to Lincoln University the day before. Even after the event was rescheduled, Kelley chose to stay home.
He was never told he couldn’t sign alongside his teammates and classmates, but Kelley chose instead to celebrate with loved ones.
“I chose (to stay home) because I felt like celebrating with my family and it being more of a private celebration,” Kelley said. “I didn’t really want to celebrate with everybody else. I thanked my coaches and everybody that helped me through everything and I called them.
“At the end of the day, (my family) is my drive to play football and my support system. So I just took it private and just did something with them.”
Kelley celebrated signing day at a restaurant alongside his mother, Karen Kelley, who he attributes his hard work and dedication to.
“She means everything,” Keith said. “My work ethic, I got that from her. She’s always working to get us where we want. It may not come at the moment, but it’s going to come, so that translates to football with me just working and showing up every day. No excuses, and if I’m tired, it’s none of that. I’ve got to get it done and do the same thing the next day.”
Karen molded Keith into the driven athlete he is today. She wanted her son to attend the signing day, but that is not who Keith is. He wanted to celebrate with the person who adopted him when he was 4 years old.
“I was trying to get him to go sign and he didn’t want to,” Karen said. Then that morning, he’s like, ‘What do you have tonight?’ Well, I’m not done until after 7 p.m. He’s like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna go out to dinner, and I’m going to treat (us) and we’re gonna take pictures and just celebrate with us.’
“And so he took me out to dinner Wednesday night. Which, honestly, was better than a signing day.”
Karen adopted Keith and his two brothers at a young age and has kept Keith’s former foster parents — Steve Fleischer and Marci Reimler — close since his adoption.
“I have tried very hard to have (a father figure in Keith’s life),” Karen said. “We are still really close to the foster family that the boys were with before. So, Steve has become ‘Steve Dad’ and Marci has become ‘Momma Marci’ as other people in his life.”
Both of Keith’s brothers — DeVonte and Manny — have played sports at Hickman. DeVonte, who is two years older, got the opportunity to play with Keith in the final home game of his senior year.
“Coach (Cedric Alvis) made sure to put them on the field at the same time at the last home game which meant a lot to me that both of them got to be out there together,” Karen said.
Karen believes there are hurdles that her sons, who are African American, have to jump through, especially with Keith playing a collegiate sport in the future.
“Their odds are stacked against them,” Karen said. “(Keith) has worked hard and wants to do this. We talked about how many people want to play college sports and aren’t able to for a variety of reasons.”
Keith is a reserved individual, but he makes strides to improve his athletic career with the help of his academic curriculum. He built his own weight lifting rack in a woodshop class before COVID-19 halted the second half of his sophomore year.
“He is super driven,” Karen said. “He works hard every day. He lifts every day. He has a routine that he doesn’t like to stray from.”
Following the final game of Keith’s sophomore season, Alvis broke down the next steps for him, as his size didn’t meet the demand for a running back.
The next day, Keith opened his offseason in the weight room, looking to build his size.
At the start of the summer, he was 165 pounds. By the time August rolled around, before his junior season, he was 205 pounds.
“The hard work and dedication to say, ‘I’m going to do this because I want to play football,’ is awesome,” Alvis said. “He played running back all three years. Last year was his first year ever playing linebacker — just a raw athlete.”
Entering his senior season, he started to play both sides of the ball.
“I like to be a versatile player,” Keith said. “I like to be able to do almost everything. I don’t like to have limits to things, so when (Alvis) said he needed a linebacker, I felt like that was a new challenge for me to form and do my best. That’s my mindset.”
Following his senior season, Keith didn’t have any offers. He knew he could play at the next level but had yet to hear from a recruiter. The Hickman coaching staff assisted in the recruiting process following an invitation to visit Lincoln from coach Malik Hoskins.
Keith said it was interesting how quickly the turnaround was from messaging with Hoskins to signing a week later.
Until Keith starts practice at Lincoln, he will continue his offseason progressions at Athletes Performance Institute in Columbia, while also training on his own. He also picked up a job at Hy-Vee.
A packed schedule is where Keith sees his toughest challenge, balancing three commitments and looking for a day off.
“I believe that every day is a work day and I just keep on going no matter how I feel,” Keith said. “(Finding a day off) would be the biggest challenge for me.”
The next four years will be a new challenge for Keith to embark on. Although succeeding on the field is his passion, he wants to graduate in four years and help others meet their goals. He plans to become a personal trainer or work in the field of exercise.
“I really want to graduate college,” Keith said. “That’s a big goal for me because I feel like a lot of people in my area have not finished college or dropped out. I just really want to get all four years done and be successful in the school part.”
Keith’s next steps will be his biggest challenge yet. Both he and his mother are nervous about different aspects of the college journey, but together, they want the hard work to pay off and see Keith succeed on the field and in the classroom.
“He’s worked so hard,” Karen said. “And he is so determined that I have faith he will make it work.”