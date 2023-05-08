Hickman girls soccer used a late goal from Hattie Hayes to take down Hannibal 2-1 on Monday at Hickman.
“It’s a unique group, because these are the (COVID-19) freshmen, and we have one playing this year for the first time,” Hickman coach Wil Ross said about the Kewpies’ seniors. “They all bring different dynamics and perspectives to our team.”
Throughout the first 30 minutes of the game, Hickman (10-8) had opportunities to score but could not find the net. That changed in the 33rd minute, when Hayes scored on a well-placed assist from Lucy Elfrink.
Four minutes later, Hannibal evened the score at 1 with a goal of its own.
After an offsides call in the 64th minute, Hannibal coach Eric Hill was issued a yellow card for slamming a water bottle on the ground. After further discussion and antics, Hill was given his second yellow card, resulting in a red card, and was disqualified from coaching the rest of the game.
Elfrink again found Hayes, who scored her second goal of the contest in the 74th minute to set the Kewpies up for the win.
Hickman next hosts Smith-Cotton at 6 p.m. Wednesday.