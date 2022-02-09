Two Hickman athletes signed to play NCAA Division I sports Wednesday after the original signing day was postponed due to weather. Thirteen other Kewpies signed — six from the baseball team and four from the football team.
Mirra Manolov, a three-star recruit, signed to play tennis for Bucknell. Manolov is ranked No. 3 in Missouri while competing in the United States Tennis Association circuit.
Ethan Barr was the only other Kewpie to commit to a Division I school, wrestling at Kent State next fall. Barr is a four-year starter on the Hickman wrestling team, captaining three years and placing sixth in the state in his junior season.
Barr has his sights on Hickman's pin record, sitting at 108 on his career with a 128-21 record. The current record is held by Tony Pescaglia with 112. Coach Dan Pieper couldn't take all the credit for Barr's success, thanking local coaches who have taught Barr outside of Kewpie practices.
"I just want to say thank you for doing what you did, bringing a kid like (Barr) into our program," Pieper said. "That makes it easy for us as coaches."
Of Division II signees, Faith Cummings will continue her swimming career at Quincy. She has lived in seven different states and two different countries before enrolling at Hickman this past year.
She has had 15 different swim coaches at nine different schools.
Cummings' father —K.C.— spoke on her behalf as a coach, touching on sacrifices she has made in her swim career. Although he believes in his daughter's ability, he sees her next strides more than just in the pool.
"It's about the journey. It's about where we're going," he said. "It's about who we know, who we interact with and the families that we make the friends we have. So it's about our family. And I'd like to make sure I've acknowledged the swim team family here and especially the swim team family here in Colombia."
Quincy will also be home for Tyler Horn of the football team, who joins the first year of the Quincy University Sprint League. Alex Hagan is also heading to Quincy to join the baseball team.
On the NAIA level, Bri Brown will be continuing her golf career at Columbia College.
"(Brown) worked two jobs during her junior year of high school while still competing on the golf team and making almost every practice," coach Aaron Heath said regarding Brown's commitment to the team.
At Central Methodist, Alizah Shope will compete in dance, while Isaac Primm and Carrig Irelan signed to play football.
George Nickolaus signed to play football at Culver-Stockton College. Coach Cedric Alvis raved about Nickolaus' leadership skills and his ability to progress through the years after not playing his freshman season.
On the diamond, five Kewpies signed to play at the NJCAA level — Jackson Forck and Colin Vahabzadeh to Fort Scott Community College, Carter Abrams and Mason Meloy to East Central College and Tait Robertson to State Fair Community College.