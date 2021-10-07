Last week, Hickman turned to quarterback Carter Holliday to try and help jumpstart what has been a slow offense.
The freshman made his first-ever varsity start in one of the Kewpies' biggest games of the season and performed well, throwing for 200 yards and a touchdown.
"We needed a playmaker," coach Cedric Alvis said. "We've been very, very, very stagnant on offense. I went to the coaches and said we needed a spark, and that guy (Holliday) provided that."
That spark helped kickstart the offense to the tune of 31 points.
"For a 14-year-old stepping in his first start against a huge rival, he did really well," Alvis said. "Of course we gotta hold on to the football, but he stepped in, made good throws and a few good runs."
One of the biggest differences between Holliday and senior Colbin Clark, who had been the starter, is that ability to extend plays with his feet.
"Colbin has a really strong arm, he is a really great passer," Alvis said. "But in terms of running, Carter and him are exact opposites. What the coaches are able to do with him (is) a little bit different than with Colbin."
Last week is last week, however, and Alvis has yet to publicly commit to a starter for Friday's game against Raymore-Peculiar.
"We'll see," Alvis said when asked if Holliday will continue to start. "It is a competition every week."
It doesn't matter who the quarterback is if the defense can't stop the other team from scoring. Last week, Hickman's defense gave up 66 points to Jefferson City and 528 rushing yards to the Jays' two lead backs.
"One, we gotta be physical," Alvis said. "Two, all credits to Jeff City. What they do schematically, there is no one who runs anything like that. It is tough to prepare for. This week has been about how we can prepare, how do we make sure we don't get caught with our pants down on Friday like we did last week, just fundamental defense."