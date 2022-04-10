Hickman football announced Friday that running back Deon Weston committed to Lincoln University to further his academic and collegiate career. Weston was named All-Conference this past season.
The running back accounted for 1,128 yards on the ground while punching in 15 touchdowns during the 2021 season. Weston joins linebacker Keith Kelley as the second Kewpie to commit to Lincoln this calendar year.
Three Kewpies excelling in college athletics
Isaac Young, a sophomore at North Carolina, took second Friday in his first-ever decathlon at the Duke Invitational in Durham, North Carolina.
Freshman Devin Turner of Illinois State finished in second for the men's 100-meter dash April 2 with a time of 10.91 seconds at the Redbird Invite in Normal, Illinois.
Columbia College sophomore Athena Wheeler was named the AMC Softball Player of the Week on March 28. The righty went 7-14 with a 1.676 OPS at the dish, slashing three home runs, driving in six and scoring five herself.