An illness put a stop to Carter Holliday’s run of starts.
But heading into Hickman’s final game of the regular season, Kewpies coach Cedric Alvis is ready to commit to the 14-year-old Holliday as his starting quarterback.
“As long as he is good to go, he is the starter,” Alvis said.
Holiday, a freshman, made a surprise start three weeks ago in Hickman’s biggest rivalry game against Jefferson City.He then won what Alvis called a “quarterback competition” with senior Colbin Clark to start the next week. Holliday missed last week’s game against Rock Bridge with an illness.
In his first game as the starter, Holliday and the Kewpies scored a season-high 31 points against the Jays, but the next week, they only managed three against Raymore-Peculiar.
There’s some weight on Holliday’s shoulders as Hickman looks for him to salvage a 2-6 season in time for the playoffs.
He’ll get one more game to get accustomed to the starting role — Friday against Belleville (Illinois) West — before the playoffs. The Maroons pose a unique challenge.
“We only have 80 offensive snaps (of game film) to go off of,” Alvis said. “What they do on offense trying to break them down, and on offense, looking at their defense, we only have two games to really evaluate, and one is kind of a blowout — so it’s a different look. Can you really make a true assessment of your opponent off that? Not really.”
After losing a winnable game against the Bruins last week, Alvis knows things need to change if the Kewpies want to compete in districts.
“Offensively, we need to score points. We gotta make plays, get back to some of things we did against Jeff City,” Alvis said. “On defense, it’s just fundamental —we had 19 missed tackles last week. We cannot win if we cannot play fundamental football.”
The 28-7 score against Rock Bridge is misleading. In the second half, the Kewpies held the Bruins to only seven points after gifting them some in the first half.
“When you look at special teams (in the second half), we didn’t give them the ball on (our) own 10-yard line,” Alvis said. “Losing 28-7, they score 14 points where they only had to go a total of 25 yards — that’s tough. When you take away those 14 points, it really is not that bad of a ball game.”