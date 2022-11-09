Chandler Gibbens was always good, but in 2022 he has been great.
A Hickman grad and current Kansas runner, Gibbens has taken his cross country career to new heights this season for the Jayhawks with a win at the Bob Timmons Classic and a pair of runner-up finishes — including the Gans Creek Classic.
At Hickman, Gibbens found plenty of success and finished fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 championship in 2017 and 2018, but no one, not even his coaches, saw his level of collegiate success coming.
“I don’t necessarily think anybody that recruited (Gibbens) really saw him having that quick of an impact, myself included in that, where he’s going to run in and be the freshman of the year in the Big 12,” Kansas assistant coach Michael Whittlesey said.
After winning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2019, Gibbens only continued to improve. In his first return to Columbia at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 30, Gibbens set his 8,000-meter personal-best time of 23 minutes, 39.1 seconds.
That time placed him second in a field of 231.
“I was thinking, you know, mid 24s for (Gibbens) 8K you know, that’d be something that’d be pretty darn good,” Pete Doll, Gibbens’ coach at Hickman, said. “I didn’t really think he could get that low and it’s not shocking, but I didn’t think it’d be that.”
Gibbens even surprised himself with his performance at the collegiate level.
“I don’t think I really fully expected that out of me either,” Gibbens said. “You know, the first race of the season my freshman year, I PR’d by 25 seconds in the 5K — in the first 5K of the 8K. And, you know, at the time I kind of looked at the clock and was like, ‘Oh, that’s weird,’ but you know, kept going.
“ ... I wasn’t super widely recruited coming out of high school. So there is always kind of a little bit of a chip on my shoulder like, well, I want to prove people wrong,” Gibbens added. “Especially early in my career, ... I’d see all these schools that, you know, I might have sent an email to and they said, ‘Oh, well, if you run these times, and we’ll consider you,’ and I didn’t. So it was a little bit of a chip on my shoulder thinking, Well, I’m gonna go beat some of your guys to show that I can be on your team, but I’m happy where I am.”
Where Gibbens found his extra gear in college remains unknown, but Gibbens has never lacked the drive to push himself to new heights.
“I’m someone who enjoys the work, you know, over the summer, over the winter, just getting my work done, getting the miles in, and that has always been something I enjoyed,” Gibbens said.
“He never shied away from doing hard things,” Doll explained about Gibbens’ drive to improve. “And just his ability to push himself to the very limit trying to win, I’ve never seen anybody not necessarily work as hard but give as much as he possibly could in order to win or to do his best.”
For Doll, there was one moment in particular at Hickman that best exemplified Gibbens’ tenacity to always improve.
“There was one year — I think it was in like January — we cleared a lane of the track of snow and it was like zero degrees out, and him and a few other kids ran a workout just to be, you know, prepared for track and field (season),” Doll said.
“He was the kind of kid that would lead them and say ‘yea, let’s do it,’” Doll added.
The leadership to push his teammates like he pushes himself is another trait Gibbens brought to Lawrence, Kansas.
“He’s a captain for us, and he’s kind of had that leadership role even as a freshman,” Whittlesey said. “You can see that that leadership of let’s do the right things and, you know, he can be a leader by example. You can also be a vocal leader and, even as a freshman, he was a vocal leader.”
Despite his high school and collegiate coaches heralding him as a leader, Gibbens does not see himself that way.
“I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a leader,” Gibbens explained. “My goal was always just to put the team and everyone else, including myself, in a position to just be successful and whether that’s just showing up and doing the right thing and practice or taking a step back and letting someone else get everyone all riled up for a race ... I’m willing to do anything that is going to help the team and that’s kind of been my mindset for years now.”
On Friday, Gibbens and the Jayhawks will make their second trip to Columbia this year to race at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships hosted at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
“I spent 18 years of my life in Columbia, and I know people who live down the road from Gans Creek,” Gibbens said. ... “(I have) spent many hours working out there over the summers and everything and getting to have my grandparents, my aunt and uncle, my cousins, like, my parents, everyone come out is really special.”
A calf injury slowed Gibbens down in his most recent race as he finished 30th at the Big 12 Championships, but he’s hoping his hours of practice in recent summers at Gans Creek and course knowledge will help him find his early season form at regionals.
“It’s really just kind of understanding the way the hills and everything factor into the course and trying to make the race as easy as it can be for me,” Gibbens said.
“Fitness wise, it’s kind of a mystery. I haven’t really had the chance to push myself fully,” Gibbens said about his recent calf injury. “I just want to put myself in that front group and hold on and see what happens in the last 2 or 3K and see where it is.”
Whether Gibbens can deliver a performance on-par with his stellar run at the Gans Creek Classic is up in the air, but Whittlesey believes Gibbens is far from done making noise on the cross country course.
“I think we still haven’t seen everything that Chandler is capable of doing yet,” Whittlesey said. “... If we keep him healthy, he continues to train at the level that he’s capable of training and stays as focused and driven and confident, there’s no question to me, he will be an All-American in cross (country) and on the track.”