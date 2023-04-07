Hickman baseball was unable to match Glendale's offensive power in a 10-5 loss in Ozark.
After trailing 3-0 headed into the top of the third inning, Reiss Beahan got Hickman on the board with a bases-clearing triple to start a two-out rally. A Kaelin Tindall double followed Behan's triple to add on another run for the Kewpies.
The lead did not hold for long as Glendale quickly answered with five runs in the bottom of the third to retake the lead at 8-4.
Glendale added two more tallies to the scorecard to take a 10-4 lead into the top of the seventh, and Hickman could not generate a comeback. Braden Hemmer reached first on an error to score the final run of the game.
Hickman (6-3) will next face Joplin at 11 a.m. Saturday at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.
Bruins close out tourney with a win
Rock Bridge baseball finished its competition in the West Central Missouri Tournament in Sedalia with a 5-4 victory over Nevada. The Bruins finished the tournament with an undefeated record and extend their win streak to nine.
Rock Bridge next faces Staley at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City.
Bruins come up short against Alton
Rock Bridge girls soccer fell at home to Alton (IL) 1-0. The Bruins are now 3-3 on the season.
Rock Bridge next hosts Jefferson City at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Kewpies bested at home
Hickman girls soccer lost to Northwest 2-1 in Columbia.
Northwest's Abby Smith scored twice to help drop the Kewpies to 2-3 on the season.
Hickman returns to the pitch at 7 p.m. Monday against Southern Boone in Ashland.