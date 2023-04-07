Hickman baseball was unable to match Glendale's offensive power in a 10-5 loss in Ozark.

After trailing 3-0 headed into the top of the third inning, Reiss Beahan got Hickman on the board with a bases-clearing triple to start a two-out rally. A Kaelin Tindall double followed Behan's triple to add on another run for the Kewpies.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you