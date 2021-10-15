Hickman dropped its third game in a row Friday, falling 28-7 to crosstown rival Rock Bridge.
The Kewpies (2-6, 2-4 Central Missouri Activities Conference) struggled to move the ball until late in the fourth quarter. After starting the past two weeks, freshman quarterback Carter Holliday missed the game due to illness, meaning senior Colbin Clark got the job back for at least one more game.
Going into the half Hickman, was down 21-0 as the Bruins(4-4, 3-2) relied on do-it-all quarterback Nathan Dent, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for one in the first half. The Kewpies looked like a different team coming out of the half, holding Rock Bridge to only seven points and finding momentum on offense.
"I was just trying to encourage dudes," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "Focus on what we do well and take what they give us."
That lift on offense came in the form of senior running back Deon Weston, who ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on Hickman's lone scoring drive. The passing game even found a rhythm as Clark completed 6 of his last 9 passes but ultimately it proved too little too late.
Hickman has one more week to try and get everything to click before districts.
"We need to continue to fight, continue to get better through adversity," Alvis said. "We got to score more points on offense and move the football."