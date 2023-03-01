No. 2 Hickman boys basketball beat seventh-seeded Fort Osage 72-37 in the Class 6 District 7 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Battle High School.
No. 2 Hickman boys basketball beat seventh-seeded Fort Osage 72-37 in the Class 6 District 7 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Battle High School.
The Kewpies took the first lead of the game and continued to build from there.
Hickman led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter. With suffocating defensive pressure, the Kewpies kept building their lead, making it 44-19 at the half. With such a commanding lead, the Kewpies played less aggressive in the second half.
Hickman coach Cray Logan felt his team did well but still had room to improve.
“I felt like we hustled well. I felt like we competed very well early on,” he said. “I still felt like we took a couple plays off, attitude-wise, I think some guys thought they were better than what they were. ... A couple timeouts in, we got it together.”
The win advanced Hickman to the district semifinals, where it will play Battle at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hickman.
