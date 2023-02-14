Kewpies relentless pressure not enough to deter Bruins

Rock Bridge senior Tucker Hurt, left, and Hickman senior Jordan Richardson watch the action Tuesday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Kewpies' next game is on the road against Battle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Rock Bridge student section cheers for its boys basketball team against Hickman on Tuesday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The gym reached capacity for the game and no other fans were allowed in.
From left, Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers (23) passes the ball around Hickman sophomore Rasaun Nichols (25) and junior Josiah Griffith (21) on Tuesday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Bruins beat the Kewpies 60-42.
Hickman guard Jordan Richardson (4) passes the ball while Rock Bridge senior Tucker Hurt (20) defends and Hickman forward Brock Camp (24) trails the play Tuesday night at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Bruins defeated the Kewpies 60-42.
Hickman’s constant defensive pressure could not hold off its crosstown rival Rock Bridge in a 60-42 defeat.
The Bruins were off to a fast pace with power forward Kanyon Hummel scoring four quick points in the post, which is where he would make himself comfortable for the rest of the game.
Hickman put the pressure on from the first second of the game. The Kewpies were relentless, making good work of the full-court press to try and fluster the Bruins. Hickman had additional offensive help thanks to sophomore Brock Camp, who scored 13 points in the first half. The constant pressure seemed to be working, but it didn’t last long.
Senior Brady Bowers, who has played a key role for the Bruins the entire season, did what he does best: knock down key shots. Bowers started to gain momentum scoring 12 points in the first half. The Bruins also had the help of Hummel in trying to pull away from the Kewpies, with Hummel scoring 10 points in the half.
Rock Bridge had a slight lead going into halftime with a score of 31-26, but Hickman’s defense was not going to let up by any means. The Kewpies were not afraid to get physical and do whatever they could to gain possesion. However, this was not a one way street. The Bruins dished it right back to the Kewpies defensively and they were able to force turnovers and capitalize on them.
Rock Bridge started to pull away in the third quarter scoring 18 points compared to Hickman’s six. This was crucial for the Bruins as they had just come off of two tough losses in the past week.
“I just didn’t think we played well the last three games,” said Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon. “We need to play like this and we played better. We still got a lot of work to do.”
The Bruins were able to come away with a much needed victory over their crosstown rivals as they look ahead to the end of the season and upcoming postseason.
“We’re going to practice tomorrow. We got a lot to work on,” said Scanlon. “We got a couple games coming up...we got to practice for them, practice for districts and try to be playing the best we can at the end.”