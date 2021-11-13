Hickman girls basketball, led by Ashtyn Klusmeyer, outscored Camdenton, STEAM Academy and Harrisburg on Saturday morning in a jamboree and played two six-minute quarters against each.
Against the Lakers, the Kewpies came out hot, going up 12-3 after the first quarter. Camdenton responded and put a lot of pressure on Hickman's offense, outscoring them 15-5 in the second quarter.
"We had some jitters," coach Morgan Scott said. "First time getting to come out and play in front of people for a while. It's good for us coaches so we can go back and watch to see what we need to get better at."
After the sloppy second quarter, the Kewpies went on to outscore opponents 48-39 the rest of the way.
"We did not play well in the first couple quarters," Scott said. "They responded well to that. Things aren't always going to be perfect, but I felt like we responded well to not playing well."
No one responded better than Klusmeyer. The sophomore led Hickman in points with 22 and took advantage of her size against the Bulldogs, scoring 10 points to lift the Kewpies over STEAM Academy 25-23.
"I expect that from Ashtyn every time, to be honest," Scott said. "We do hold her to high standards and I think she is one player specifically who responded after probably not playing so well to begin with."
Hickman saved its best for last, outdueling Harrisburg 23-16. Klusmeyer scored six points, but it was teammate Ella Rodgers who led the Kewpies in scoring, chipping in seven points, giving her 15 total points on the day.
"I just think we had to settle into being disciplined," Scott said. "That is what these jamborees are for, seeing where your team is at."
Hickman has some time to fix its problems before its season opener. The Kewpies host their Purple and Gold scrimmage Friday before opening their season at home against William Chrisman on Nov. 23.