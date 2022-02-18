Sophomore Ashtyn Klusmeyer and junior Ella Rogers powered Hickman to a 61-53 victory over Battle on Friday.
Klusmeyer was automatic from midrange, scoring 18 points and cleaning the glass on both ends. Rogers was in a similar boat, quietly putting up 21 with what Hickman coach Morgan Scott calls an unselfish approach.
"I think they're both doing what we know they're capable of doing," Scott said. "And what's so great about this team is they're very unselfish. And so, any given night it could be someone else. I was very happy with their effort."
With a packed house, the game's intensity shifted with each change of possession. Hickman's zone defense prevented any deep range shots for Battle, but the Spartans found their luck on fast breaks.
"I think I'm gonna have to watch some film I feel from just what I saw," Scott said. "It was just a loss of focus and maybe getting too comfortable with our lead. I do credit Battle, they started hitting the shots. So that's part of it, but we have to be ready to contest. We knew that shooters were going into the game."
"I think a lot of it was just having a sense of urgency, which is a controllable thing. When you look at it that way, it's nothing's broken. You just got to play harder."
After keeping the contest tied at 15 following the first quarter, Battle couldn't continue a counter, allowing the Kewpies to lead by 15 by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
Hickman's height advantage played a strong role in the change to a zone from a normally man-to-man defense.
"We practice man defense. We're primarily a man team," Scott said. "But when something's working for you, their shots weren't falling. They got hot there at the end, but we just made that adjustment. We work on both, and that was just kind of a game adjustment with how the flow was going."
The Kewpies weren't active from 3 on Friday, while their paint and midrange effectiveness was what Scott drew up.
"We want to make sure we're establishing ourselves in the paint," Scott said. "We have ladies who are capable of shooting the 3 a bit, and as we get 3-point shot happy, we have to give the paint attention at least once."
"(Klusmeyer) needed to touch that ball every time especially when there were mismatches inside."
Hickman improves to 17-5 on the season. This rivalry win sits well with the Kewpies and Scott, who is also a teacher at Battle.
"It's good. Anytime you can get a win, it's good," Scott said. "But I know the rivals here in Columbia are a real deal. And so this is a game that everyone looks forward to from the start of the year, so it's good to come out on top especially on home court."