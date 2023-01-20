Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School.

Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with 41 team points. Hickman placed 11th with 33 points and Rock Bridge finished 14th with 27 points.

