Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School.
Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with 41 team points. Hickman placed 11th with 33 points and Rock Bridge finished 14th with 27 points.
Battle junior Natalie Shea finished fourth in the 105-pound bracket. Ma'Kena Sims (170 pounds) placed fifth.
Natalie Armistead (130 pounds) led Hickman with 18 points after placing fourth.
Rock Bridge junior Socorro Rodriguez (140 pounds) placed third.
After the first day of the two-day Hickman Boys Invitational, Hickman stands in sixth place with 53 points, leading the local schools. Among the 24 schools competing, Rock Bridge sits in 21st with 19 points and Battle in 23rd with 9.5 points.
The Kewpies, Bruins and Spartans start the final day of the Hickman Boys Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hickman High School.
Battle's Hansen sets two school records in CoMo Invitational prelims
Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton girls swimming competed in the CoMo Invitational prelims at Mizzou Aquatic Center.
Battle's Macey Hansen set school records in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 52.40 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:57.49). She earned the first seed for Saturday's finals in both events. Rock Bridge's Audrey Dusenberg placed 24th in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:39.93.
The invitational finals begin at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Hickman boys basketball falls in tournament title game
Hickman boys basketball lost to Oak Park 72-46 in the CW Stessman Invitational title game in Liberty.
The Kewpies led 29-24 at halftime, but the Northmen rallied to take a 53-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hickman junior Langston Stroupe was selected to the All-Tournament Team and sophomore Brock Camp won the tournament's Hustle Award.
The Kewpies host Helias on Tuesday.
Bruins boys hoops tops Raytown South
Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Raytown South 70-41 in the Summit Grill Shootout fifth-place game in Lee's Summit.
The Bruins next take the court Tuesday against Parkway North in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament in O'Fallon.
Rock Bridge girls basketball wins third-place game
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Lee's Summit West 62-32 in the Pete Hile Tournament third-place game in Independence.
The Bruins face Hickman on Thursday on the road.
Battle boys basketball routs Roosevelt
Battle boys basketball got out to an early lead at home and beat Roosevelt 90-41.
The Spartans led 30-12 after the first quarter and 60-26 at half. They extended their lead to 85-39 at the end of the third quarter.
Battle travels to play Kickapoo on Thursday in Springfield.
Spartans girls hoops cruises to victory over Roosevelt
Battle girls basketball gradually pulled away in a 71-42 home win over Roosevelt.
The Spartans led by four after the first quarter, 14 at half and 35 after the third quarter.
Battle is back in action Monday in the Hermann Invitational in Hermann.
Tolton boys basketball hangs on for win
Tolton boys basketball beat Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois) 49-41 in the Quincy Shootout in Quincy, Illinois.
The Trailblazers led after each quarter, but by slim margins. Tolton led 13-7 after the first quarter, 29-22 at half and 36-31 after the third quarter.
Senior James Lee paced the Trailblazers with 21 points.
Tolton continues play in the Quincy Shootout and faces Millard North at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Quincy.