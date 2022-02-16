Hickman's Hayden Benter takes down Eli Tiberius on Tuesday at Hickman High School in Columbia

Hickman’s Hayden Benter, right, takes down Jefferson City’s Eli Tiberius last season at Hickman in Columbia. Now a junior at 126 pounds, Benter will be wrestling in this weekend’s MSHSAA Championships at Mizzou Arena along with brother and freshman standout Hank Benter at 106.

 Toby Young/Missourian

As the University of Missouri’s campus switches to remote learning amid inclement weather conditions, the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships will be held as originally scheduled, according to MSHSAA’s Twitter.

The local programs will send 16 wrestlers to the tournament. Hickman leads with six wrestlers, with Rock Bridge following close behind with five. Tolton is sending three, and Battle is sending one boy and one girl wrestler.

Some names to watch from these programs are Hickman freshman Hank Benter (39-0) and Rock Bridge junior Carter McCallister (41-0). Both competitors hope to end their undefeated seasons with a state title.

Battle and Rock Bridge are the only Columbia schools to send wrestlers from their girls squads: Keziah Segovia (18-4) for Battle, Anna Stephens (30-6) and Socorro Rodriguez (26-10) for Rock Bridge.

The finals start Thursday and run until Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

