Hickman started pool play in the Columbia Tournament with a thud Thursday, falling to Blair Oaks 4-0 at Kent Fewell Field.

Chase Schnieders started with four shutout innings for Blair Oaks (8-8) before handing things over to Missouri commit Wil Libbert, who earned the save by striking out seven of the 10 batters he faced. Libbert also hit a two-run home run for the Falcons.

