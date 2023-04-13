Hickman started pool play in the Columbia Tournament with a thud Thursday, falling to Blair Oaks 4-0 at Kent Fewell Field.
Chase Schnieders started with four shutout innings for Blair Oaks (8-8) before handing things over to Missouri commit Wil Libbert, who earned the save by striking out seven of the 10 batters he faced. Libbert also hit a two-run home run for the Falcons.
“We had a good game plan, but sometimes, you just have to tip your cap,” Hickman coach Isaiah Cummings said of the Kewpies’ approach at the plate.
Braden Hemmer took the loss for Hickman (8-4), striking out five over six innings.
The Kewpies conclude pool play in the tournament with a pair of games Friday, beginning with a 10 a.m. matchup against CBC before playing conference foe Smith-Cotton at 5:30 p.m.
“We thought going into this that a lot of teams would go 2-1 in the first two days. We still want to be one of those teams,” Cummings said.