Starting quarterback Carter Holliday missed his second-straight game battling an illness, but Hickman managed to beat Belleville West 40-28 behind senior running back Deon Weston's four-touchdown performance.
Weston capped off his senior night with 149 yards to go along with his four touchdowns.
"It feels good, real good," Weston said. "It feels like I worked for this and I'm living my life. I have played with a lot of them (other seniors) my whole entire life and it feels to good to be ending it here with them."
Coach Cedric Alvis is in his fourth year coaching Hickman (3-6, 2-4 Central Missouri Activities Conference), so this senior class has special meaning for him.
"When you have a tough season things are kinda scare," Alvis said. "When you see the looks on these dudes' faces and see how happy they are and see the fans, it is what makes it worth it."
He had especially kind words to say about his star running back.
"He is who we thought he was since the beginning," Alvis said. "He was able to have a huge night."
Cooper Thornhill made his first start of the season. The sophomore quarterback was thrust into the starting role and he performed well, completing half his passes and throwing for 145 yards before being pulled late in the game.
"Cooper has shown the ability in practice," Alvis said. "It is just one of those things about putting it all together, being mindful and all those different things we needed him to do. He had a great week of practice and tonight you saw the results."
The season isn't over for the Kewpies just yet. They will head in as the No. 7 seed in District 2 Class 6. Alvis liked what he saw out of his team as Hickman will try to carry forward the momentum of a season-best offensive performance into next week's matchup.
"It is confidence, motivation," Alvis said. "Understanding that we can play, we just gotta keep doing it."