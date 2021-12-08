The Norm Stewart Classic and its more than 48 consecutive hours of basketball are back.
The classic will be held at Mizzou Arena and begins with its opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday. After that, the sounds of bouncing basketballs, squeaking shoes and referees’ whistles will echo throughout the arena until late Saturday night.
Norm Stewart played basketball and baseball for MU and later coached the men’s basketball team for 32 seasons, winning 634 games during his tenure. Stewart is also a cancer survivor, and the classic will benefit Coaches vs. Cancer and Special Olympics, per the event’s Twitter.
The classic was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Both local and traveling teams will participate. Non-Missouri teams that are involved are from California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Tennessee.
All games can be found on ESPN+ and ESPN3, while four contests will be broadcast on ESPN U.
Local teams
Battle, Hickman, Tolton and Rock Bridge will send both their boys and girls teams to the classic. Blair Oaks, Capital City, Helias, Jefferson City and other teams from mid-Missouri will also play.
In a tournament that spans three days, getting a standard tipoff time is unlikely. Some teams, like both Hickman boys and girls squads, will have to deal with the extremes of that fact. The Kewpies’ boys team faces Raytown South at 4 a.m. Saturday. After that, the Hickman girls team plays Vashon at 6 a.m.
“We practice every morning at 6:15 a.m., so we’ve told our girls what a great advantage (that is) for us,” Hickman girls basketball coach Morgan Scott said. “The girls will have to wake up a little earlier in terms of getting to the location, but we are definitely looking at it as an advantage. We get the music going in the morning, so we are gonna treat it as a practice. And they say you play how you practice, so we are just hoping that will translate for us.”
Unorthodox start times aren’t the only reason the games will be ones to remember. The venue provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“Last year, I was on the team but we didn’t get to play in (the Norm Stewart Classic) because of COVID,” Battle boys basketball guard Caven Wheeler said. “That was something I was really looking forward to play (in) last year, and we didn’t get a chance to, so that’s something I’ve always wanted — to play at Mizzou Arena.”
Games and players to watch
Perhaps the best game of the tournament is the last. Link Academy and Southern California Academy will go head to head at 11 p.m. Saturday. Both teams have a number of Division I players on their rosters.
For Link, Julian Phillips has signed with LSU, Jordan Walsh with Arkansas and Tarris Reed Jr. has committed to Michigan. Meanwhile, Felix Okpara has committed to Ohio State.
Southern California boasts players such as Michigan State signee Jaxon Kohler, Florida signee Jalen Reed, Stanford commit Jaylen Thompson and USC commit Oziyah Sellers.
Another player to watch comes from Tolton. Jevon Porter, brother of former MU forward Michael Porter Jr. and a Pepperdine commit, has led the Trailblazers to a strong start this season.
Two other players to keep an eye on will be playing at Mizzou Arena for the Norm Stewart Classic and beyond. East St. Louis’ Christian Jones and Blue Valley’s Aidan Shaw are both MU signees.
North Shelby vs. Crane carries special importance, as the North Shelby team hails from Shelbyville, where Stewart grew up. The Pirates and the Raiders tip off at 10 a.m. Friday.