Snow and below-freezing temperatures kept Columbia high school athletes off the field Saturday with many events being canceled or postponed.
Battle girls soccer rescheduled its season opener against Laquey for May 3.
Rock Bridge girls soccer will reschedule its match against Fort Zumwalt West.
The Hickman girls soccer quad meet between Branson, Ozark, Waynesville and Hickman was canceled. Hickman baseball's doubleheader against North Kansas City and Willard also was canceled.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
