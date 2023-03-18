Snow and below-freezing temperatures kept Columbia high school athletes off the field Saturday with many events being canceled or postponed.

Battle girls soccer rescheduled its season opener against Laquey for May 3.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

