Hickman baseball hit two home runs to beat Battle 5-2 on Tuesday at home and earn its 20th win of the season.

The Kewpies (20-10, 5-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) sealed the win in the bottom of the fifth when Braden Hemmer's two-run homer to left field just barely stayed fair.

