Entering Friday's Hickman-Jefferson City game, the storyline was that of a century long rivalry.
Coming out, the story is all about Kevion Pendelton.
The senior running back carried 27 times for 287 yards and four touchdowns and, along with backfield mate David Bethune, helped propel Jefferson City to a 66-31 victory.
"I can't do it without my team," Pendelton said "Great quarterback, great offensive line. I feel like we have great team bonding; we are on a three-game win streak."
To go with his impressive stat line on the ground, Pendelton picked off a Kewpies pass late in the fourth quarter and returned it to the house for his fifth total touchdown.
Pendelton wasn't the only Jays (3-3) running back to perform strongly. Bethune ran the ball 14 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
"We had the expectation of domination," Bethune said. "We just run the ball that is what we do best. Just keep on driving."
Although Jefferson City had massive success on the ground, it wasn't necessarily the game plan.
"Our game plan is to be us," coach Damon Wells said. "We are gonna do whatever we think is necessary to try and be successful. I am proud of all our boys, I am proud of the group."
Going into halftime, the game was close, with the Jays leading 24-23. But one big play changed momentum in the third quarter, as a fumbled snap on a punt gave Jefferson City the ball on the Kewpies 17-yard line. That set up a Pendelton touchdown two plays later.
"It is those physical errors," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "It is the same thing that has been getting us almost the whole year."
Earlier in the week Alvis said that Hickman (2-4) would feature some new faces on offense. Hoping to find some sort of spark, the Kewpies turned to freshman quarterback Carter Holiday.
He made his first start of the season and started out well throwing an 80-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Murray on Hickman's first drive. But in the second, the Kewpies could not get the ball moving.
"We kept shooting ourselves in the foot." Alvis said.
Jefferson City got to send the fans home happy winning not only its ninth in a row in the rivalry but this season's homecoming game as well.
"It feels great," Bethune said. "We had been struggling a couple of the last years. Just to improve on both sides of the ball and show that we can dominate and show that we are a good team."