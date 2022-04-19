Thirty-five miles apart, Hickman girls soccer made the drive home for Jefferson City a long one. Fresh off a three-game tournament in Springfield, the Kewpies jumped on the Jays early, beating their rival 4-0 in full time.
“There’s a pretty historic rivalry in all the sports between the two schools, so anytime you can get a win over them, it’s awesome,” coach Wil Ross said.
Shots on goal came early for Hickman, controlling the pace of play on Jeff City’s side of the field for much of the first half. Following three shots on goal, the Kewpies’ first break of the net came off the foot of junior Claire Glaude in the 15th minute.
“That was pretty paramount,” Ross said. “If we don’t score early, we’re going to start to panic a little bit, and that’s always nerve-wracking, especially in a rivalry game.”
Less than a minute later, senior Isabella Laird followed with her own, putting Hickman in front, 2-0, less than 20 minutes into the contest. Laird sneaked one last goal in before half, putting the Kewpies up 3-0 with time expiring.
Hickman’s control of play continued into the second half with a 56th-minute strike 10 yards out from senior Adelina Delgado. The lefty put the Kewpies ahead by four, which is all the home team needed to top the Jays and improve to 8-4 on the season.
“The longer you let them hang around, the more trouble you can get into, so it was great to set the tone — it relaxed us,” Ross said. “It allowed us to work on some some other stuff and kind of move the ball and be a little experimental.”
The Kewpies’ next contest is six days away, extended time off they haven’t had in over a week with three games in three days this past weekend.
“We’ve got some people that are a little banged up,” Ross said. “We’ll focus on some little stuff. I know we scored four times tonight, but we got to find a way to be a little more consistent with our goal scoring.
“I think it’s important we make sure that we still enjoy playing soccer, sometimes we get beaten down with how time consuming it can be, and it can be kind of strenuous on the body and the mind. So hopefully, we’ll try to find a day to do something a little more relaxing and have a little fun with it.”