Everyone loves a good rivalry. They put fans in the seats, give players extra motivation and can make or break coaches.
This week will see another installment in one of Missouri’s oldest rivalries when Hickman travels to face off against Jefferson City. The teams have met at least once every year since 1919, with the first-ever meeting coming in 1911.
The Jays lead the series 59-53-4 and are on an eight-game winning streak against the Kewpies. Despite that recent lopsided run, the game still means a lot to Hickman and its fans. Coach Cedric Alvis has experienced the rivalry both as a player when he attended Hickman and now as the head coach.
“When you play the people 30 minutes south, it definitely brings up a lot (of) emotion,” Alvis said. “As a Hickman Kewpie, it is one of the games that everyone wants to know about.”
If they want to get back on track in this rivalry, the Kewpies will need to improve on offense. They are coming off a win, albeit one in which they failed to score a single point on offense. They have been searching for some sort of offensive identity all season and this game will be no different.
“We are mixing a lot of people around; I think Friday you will see some new faces,” Alvis said. “We are just looking for a spark, trying to change some things up to get the ball moving.”
When you don’t score on offense, you need a dominant defensive performance, and Hickman had just that last week. Its defense recovered four fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. The Kewpies plan on carrying over that performance in a game that could get pretty chippy between two intense rivals.
“One thing that stood out last week was physicality,” Alvis said. “We were a lot more physical than Smith-Cotton was. If we continue to do that, that gives us an opportunity to be successful.”
No matter what happens Friday, this game will go down as another chapter in the very long book that is the Hickman-Jefferson City rivalry, with the winning team coming out with bragging rights. At least until next year.