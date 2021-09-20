In a match players and coaches consider the most highly anticipated of the regular season, Rock Bridge hosts Hickman at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s the biggest regular-season game for sure,” Hickman senior Mohamed Lehmide said. “We look forward to it. It’s a rivalry that runs deep.”
After a close win against Smith-Cotton, the Kewpies now understand the importance of never underestimating their competition. They hope to keep that message in the back of their heads against the Bruins.
“Be confident, not cocky,” Hickman coach Wil Ross said. “Hopefully it’s a wake-up call. It’s going to be a close game, gonna have to grind one out.”
Ross went on to mention how challenging the match will be, mentioning how brawl-like the games between the two programs can be.
“It’s the worst match to watch in a good way,” Ross said. “It’s good because it’s entertaining. There’s going to be bumping, crawling for the ball, just a struggle from both sides to get that first goal. The guys are just so jacked up, and they all know each other so well, these competitive games sort of take the skill out of it.”
Emotions will be a big factor for both sides going into the match, as the crowd in attendance will likely be the biggest that many of these players have played in front of.
“It’s like a football game,” Hickman senior Luke Telle said. “It is the one game that everyone comes to. You get students from Hickman and Rock Bridge, even sometimes Tolton (students) comes out to watch. There’s just so much emotion going in. All through my classes today, all I could think about was Rock Bridge and that’s all I’ll be thinking about Tuesday, a lot rides on this mentally.”
In addition to bragging rights, this matchup will play a large part in determining the standings ahead of the postseason.
“This game will put the winner in the driver seat for conference,” Ross said. “We’re also in the same district. As the year goes (on) we’ll run into them again, and it’s going to be important getting that experience against them.”
The Bruins understand how crucial this match is for the season too. After competing in the Rockwood Summit Tournament, the team’s record dropped to 4-4-1. Rock Bridge will also be without major offensive contributor Drew Schlimme, who is out with a broken collarbone .
“This is always a must win,” Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman said.
Following the winless showing against some tough opponents at Rockwood Summit, Horstman is looking for an improved showing.
“I hope the recent experience has helped us,” Horstman said. “We’ve had a lot of hard games, going back to Marquette. Hopefully that has conditioned us. It’s definitely the most emotional game of the year. It doesn’t matter what the records are, it’s always around a one-goal game.”
The seniors on both sides especially understand what it means to play against familiar faces for one of the last times.
“We’ve known them since elementary and middle school,” Bruins senior Max Juengermann. “Everyone knows each other and wants to win this. ”
“It’s my senior year, and I’ve never personally lost to Hickman so I’d like to keep that streak going,” Rock Bridge’s Andrew Copeland said. “It’s just an adrenaline rush once we start playing.”