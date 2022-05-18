Rock Bridge boys tennis' Max Litton and Akhilan Elangovan have the opportunity to continue their journey toward a state title Thursday in the Class 3 doubles tournament in Springfield.
The duo helped Rock Bridge to its 21st straight district title earlier in the season, but the Bruins lost 5-1 to Marquette in the quarterfinals of this year’s state team competition.
Litton, who will be continuing his tennis career at Colgate University, and Elangovan captured the lone victory for Rock Bridge against the Mustangs.
“They played a tough team in Marquette and won a close match so hopefully that gives them some confidence heading into the doubles tournament,” Bruins head coach Ben Loeb said.
The duo will face off against Rohan Joseph and Charlie Duethman from Rockhurst. Loeb says it’s important for Litton and Elangovan to focus on their own game because you can’t always prepare for who will be standing on the other side of the net.
“In many cases, you don’t know their strengths and weaknesses because you don’t see them during the season, so we need to focus on what we need to do as a team to perform well,” Loeb said.
If they win, Litton and Elangoven will play another match Thursday in the quarterfinals against the winner of the doubles match between Park Hill and Oakville.
Tolton's Farnan set to play in Class 1 individual tennis championship
Tolton boys tennis' Brady Farnan will compete in the singles portion of the Class 1 Boys Tennis State Tournament on Friday in Springfield.
Farnan defeated Columbia Independent Schoool’s Jackson Coyle 6-4, 6-0 in the Class 1 District 7 tournament and advanced past Duchesne’s Nathan Nickel 6-0, 3-6, (10-7) in sectionals to reach the state tournament.
“He is just laser-focused on becoming the best at what he tries to do,” Tolton head coach Tricia Vogt said. “He can outlast anybody. He’s very intelligent and you can see how he tries different shots on his opponent to find the weakness.”
Farnan will face off against Chillicothe’s Chace Corbin in the quarterfinals. Corbin won his second straight district title for the Hornets en route to the state tournament.
Vogt is excited to see Farnan representing Tolton and testing his skill against the best players in the state.
“He surpassed all my expectations as a first-year player already so anything he does is just icing on the cake,” Vogt said.
If Farnan wins, he will play another match on Friday against the winner of the match between Cape Girardeau’s Matthew Austin and Savannah’s Cole Horton.