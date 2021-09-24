Rock Bridge went 2-1 on the first day of the September Slam Softball Invitational on Friday in Liberty.
The Bruins lost 5-1 to Grain Valley in their first game of the day. They collected wins in the next two matchups, beating Truman 9-1 and Kearney 12-0.
Sophie Schupp starred in Rock Bridge’s two wins, going 5 for 7 with 5 RBI, two runs and a walk.
Hickman ended the first day of the tournament 1-2.
The Kewpies started the day with a 5-1 win against Pleasant Hill, but they dropped their next two games, losing 12-1 to Liberty North and 7-3 to Timberland.
Hickman and Rock Bridge continue play Saturday in the final day of the tournament.
Spartans boys soccer drops second straight game in tournament
Battle boys soccer played in its second match of the Richard Wilson Classic Tournament against Lutheran St. Charles.
The Spartans lost 1-0 to remain winless through two games in the tournament.
Rock Bridge's season record now sits at 5-5. The Spartans will face off against Joplin High School on Saturday in their third match of the tournament.