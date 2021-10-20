In Rock Bridge’s last game of the regular season, it captured its 30th victory.
Two competitive sets from Hickman weren’t enough to steal a single set from the Bruins on Wednesday.
The Kewpies struggled in the first set, losing 25-12.
The second set started out fairly even, with the score tied 11-11. But the Bruins went on a 7-0 run, stole momentum and took control of the set, winning 25-17.
Hickman competed again in the last set, but Rock Bridge held on to win the set 25-23.{/span}
“We played well, but Rock Bridge is a good team,” Hickman coach Greg Gunnsaid.
The Bruins head into the playoffs with a 30-4 record.
“We set these goals at the beginning of the season,” Bruins junior Ella Swindle said. “The biggest thing we talk about is consistency and keeping a level of focus.”
Rock Bridge has been notorious this season for not allowing opponents to win a single set. Only eight teams have won a set facing the Bruins.
“It’s taken a lot of mental toughness and resilience,” Rock Bridge coach Trevor Koelling said. “The girls hold each other accountable.”
The Bruins hope to keep the positive momentum heading into the playoffs.
“Going forward, we have to take it one game at a time,” Koelling said. “We saw tonight how we can let a set slip away with a few mistakes.”
Hickman starts postseason play against Troy Buchanan at 6 p.m. Friday at Timberland in the Class 5 District 8 bracket.
Rock Bridge still awaits its opponent for the Class 5 District 9 semifinal matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday at Helias Catholic.