Rock Bridge versus Hickman quickly turned into Anna Christ versus Elise Kendrick as the two pitchers duked it out, trading stellar inning after stellar inning.
Ultimately, Christ and the Bruins came out on top, taking home a 1-0 win Thursday.
Christ pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out three. Her most important stat of the night may have been her pitch count, which stood at 75 at the end of the game.
Rock Bridge played a packed schedule last week that forced it to keep a close eye on pitch counts and split games between pitchers. With the Bruins participating in the two-day Liberty Tournament beginning Friday, Christ’s ability to deliver a complete game helps immensely.
Excellent defense backed Christ throughout the night. In the top of the third inning, Hickman’s Vera Grant sent a sharp ground ball between the first and second basemen and into right field. Bruins’ right fielder Bella Stephens was positioned perfectly in shallow right field and threw out Grant at first base.
Holding on to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh, outfielder positioning again came into play when Stephens caught a hard line drive in shallow right field to keep the leadoff hitter off the bases.
“We do our homework on our hitters, and my coaches do a great job of preparing,” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Simmons-Alvis said. “Each time they’re telling our outfield where to stand or where to play just to kind of put us in the best position to be successful.”
Kendrick threw six innings for the Kewpies and allowed one run on six hits and five walks. She dealt with traffic on the bases but was resilient all game, consistently working out of jams and keeping her team within striking distance.
Despite consistently having runners on base, the Bruins’ lone score came with the bases empty. In the bottom of the fourth, sophomore Cydney Fullerton homered to left field.
“She does a great job of going deep into counts, she does a great job of putting the ball in play and she has the ability to hit the long ball,” Simmons-Alvis said.
The Bruins were able to pick up the win in front of their home crowd on Alumni Night. The stands were filled with both Rock Bridge and Hickman supporters and fans peered over the outfield fence, creating the energetic atmosphere one would expect for a game between two Columbia schools.
“This is Year 3 for me, so it’s nice to see kids come back that played for me, but what’s even better is having people that come back that didn’t play for me, and I get to know them, and they get to be around the program,” Simmons-Alvis said.