Hickman girls basketball beat undefeated Chillicothe 56-48 on Saturday in Chillicothe.
Junior guard Ella Rogers scored 25 points in the win as the Kewpies improved to 7-1.
Chillicothe (6-1) hadn’t allowed more than 41 points in a game this season.
Hickman will next face Southern Boone at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Reaser, Ragsdell bring home gold for Hickman swimming
Hickman swimming duo Adelaide Reaser and Sophie Ragsdell each won events at the BlueMO Invite in Blue Springs.
Reaser picked up two golds for Hickman, winning the 100-yard butterfly in 59.50 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.40.
Ragsdell won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.03.
The pair combined with Macey Hansen and Faith Cummings in the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay for a pair of fourth-place finishes. They completed the races in 4:00.74 and 1:56.81, respectively.
Hansen also finished fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:30.52.
Hickman finished the event in fifth place with 207 points. Park Hill South won with 437 points. Rock Bridge and Battle finished ninth and 10th, respectively.
Bruins boys fall to Parkview in Route 66 Shootout
Rock Bridge boys basketball lost to Parkview 57-51 in the Route 66 Shootout in Waynesville.
The Bruins fall to 4-3 and will next compete Wednesday in the Twelve Courts of Christmas tournament in KC.
Spartans defeated in Quincy
Battle boys basketball fell to Macon 70-65 in the Rumble on the River in Quincy, Illinois.
The Spartans took a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter but were unable to hold on as the Tigers rallied for the victory, dropping Battle to 3-5.
Battle returns to the court Dec. 29 for the Trenton Shootout.
Tolton falls to Nixa
Despite four players ending the game with double-digit points, Tolton boys basketball was defeated 73-66 by Nixa in the Tri-Lakes Shootout in Nixa.
Justin Boyer led the Trailblazers in scoring with 18 points. Jevon Porter put up 16, Tahki Chievous had 12 and Aaron Rowe notched 10.
Tolton will return to action Dec. 27 in the Machens Great Eight Tournament in Jefferson City.
Hickman wrestling teams compete in Wisconsin
Hickman boys and girls wrestling competed in the Badger State Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.
The boys team finished fourth, with Hank and Hayden Benter recording first- and second-place finishes, respectively.
Danya Kassem and Emma Henley had fourth-place finishes for the girls, and Isabella Simmons finished in sixth.