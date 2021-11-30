Going into halftime of Hickman girls basketball’s game against Fort Zumwalt South, the Kewpies were up 31-26. They outscored the Bulldogs 39-17 the rest of the way to win 70-43.
So far through two games, Hickman has outscored its opponents 136-78. Ashtyn Klusmeyer led the Kewpies in scoring with 18 points. Fourteen of her points came in the second half as Ella Rogers (15 points) and Sophia Elfrink (11 points) kept Hickman in the game when Klusmeyer was slow to start.
It was as dominating as a performance can get in the second half as Hickman’s defense stifled Fort Zumwalt South.
The Kewpies advance to the second round of the 34th Annual Pepsi-Cola Invitational and will face the winner of Troy Buchanan and St. Dominic on Thursday.