Experience has easily been Hickman's greatest strength this season. With 12 seniors on the roster (Lake Gott, Luke Telle, Kymani Scott, Paul Morpugo, Mohamed Lehmedi, Ilhan Dervisevic, Josh Meier, Rodrike Hakizimana, Chase Stem, Sebastian Gould, Aiden Larsen and Kameron Freed), it's hard to argue against their impact. Winning 18 of the team's 22 games this season, and averaging nearly four goals a game (3.9), the numbers show just how beneficial this group has been to the program.
In the team's first match of the Class 4 District 6 tournament against Helias Catholic, the Kewpies will be ready to take advantage of that talent.
"They're spread out well across the field," coach Willem Ross said. "Having that experience at all three levels is huge for us. We have the potential to win districts."
That experience has played a big role in not just racking up goals on the stat sheet but also elevating the level of play from the team's younger players.
"The natural inclination is you learn from the upper classmen," Ross said. "Being able to play with a large talent pool benefits the younger guys. Leif Kammer, one of our juniors, is very talented, but being able to play with this group of seniors has only benefited him."
Kammer leads the Kewpies this season in goals (22) and has set the program record for most goals scored in a single season.
The group's talent is clear, but what has really shone through with the Kewpies this season are the bonds and trust they have with each other.
"Most of them have played together for a long time," Ross said. "On the field and off the field they're close. They're hard on each other, but they're forgiving and will forget things quickly. If they were bickering before, once the whistles blows at practice or a game, they're ready to go."
Being close as a team has meant that when things don't work out, the Kewpies aren't afraid to get critical of one another and improve.
"We're all tough on each other but it's out of love," Lehmedi said. "Knowing each other for so long, we trust each other and have belief in our own ability."
Having close ties with one another, and being such a large group, has only benefited a team that has been with each other for years.
"It's an advantage for sure," Telle said. "We've all had classes with each other every day through all of high school. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses; we know our criticisms are out of love and just wanting to make each other better."
Even before high school, many of these senior Kewpies have been playing soccer with or against each other, creating bonds that have been strengthening ever since.
"I've played in club tournaments and stayed in hotels with some of them," Dervisevic said. "Experiences like that help us become friends outside of soccer too."
In middle school, Dervisevic and Lehmedi were part of a St. Louis indoor 5v5 soccer league that played at a national level, an experience which Dervisevic will always remember.
"It was a whole different atmosphere," Dervisevic said. "Crazy, intense. Nothing I've ever seen before or could forget."
Off the field, these Hickman seniors have also formed bonds and memories that continued to keep the team close, even going all the way back to elementary school.
"Me and Aiden (Larsen) would sneak into the sewers after school," Telle said. "I'd sneak onto his bus and head home with him, and we'd shoot off fireworks down there. He's the closest person I'm with for sure."
While the regular season has been a success, and the bond between teammates has been growing for years, the seniors understand that the end of the season draws near. In districts where each game is win or go home, the ending will be emotional regardless of the outcome.
"You know I'm really trying not to focus on it," Gott said. "I know it's going to be bittersweet whenever it happens. I just want to take these last couple weeks one day at at time."
With the end of the season coming one way or another, Ross acknowledged that when you graduate such a large group of players, it's hard to bounce back immediately in the following season.
"The challenge next year is finding our identity for sure," Ross said. "The talent will clearly drop, I don't think any team that graduates this many seniors can't say that, but I don't envision as big of a drop as you'd think."
Still, Ross only wants to put his focus on the end of the season, and appreciate what his team has accomplished this year.
"At the beginning of the year we had a parent meeting, where I talked about what I expect from the guys," Ross said. "I want these guys to work hard and have fun. They have epitomized what it means to be a high school team."