In each of its final three games of the regular season, Hickman started a different quarterback, each from a different grade and with a different style of play.
When Cooper Thornhill suits up Friday against Hazelwood Central in the first round of the Class 6 District 2 tournament, he will be the third quarterback to start multiple games for Hickman this season. The play from all three quarterbacks has been great at times. At others, not so much.
The good
The Kewpies have managed to win games with two of the three quarterbacks. Senior Colbin Clark, who was the starter coming into the season, won games against Capital City and Smith-Cotton.
Thornhill, a sophomore, started and won last week's game against Belleville West after the true starting quarterback, freshman Carter Holliday, missed his second game with an illness.
Both Thornhill and Clark saw playing time last week, and coach Cedric Alvis is comfortable with either option going into Friday's big game.
"We are definitely high on Colbin — he is a great kid," Alvis said. "Cooper is the exact same way, does all the right things, multi-sport athlete. Both of them we have a lot of confidence, a lot of faith in."
The bad
Against more talented teams, minimizing mistakes is crucial to win. So far this season, Hickman's quarterbacks have made plenty.
In its past five games, Hickman QBs have thrown four interceptions with only two touchdowns. Because Hickman prefers to lean on the run game with Deon Weston, Alvis is only looking for one thing from his quarterbacks.
"Just hold on to the football," Alvis said. "If we can just hold on to the football and take advantage of what the defense gives us, it can be a big game for us."
The ugly
The Kewpies will be without Holliday, a dynamic freshman, for the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with mononucleosis. Holliday took over the starting role against Jefferson City and didn't look back, helping guide the Kewpies to 31 points in his first start. His ability to make plays with his legs added an element that Hickman will miss.
"The difference is one is a little bit more mobile than the other," Alvis said. "Cooper does have a little bit more of a live arm, though, so we'll utilize that."
Luckily for the Kewpies, a lot of their playmakers at wide receiver have played with Thornhill before.
"Last year, Coop played with a lot of our sophomores," Alvis said. "He has chemistry with a lot of those kids. He grew up with them".
Holliday's shoes will be hard to fill, and Hickman will find out if Thornhill is up to the task when the Kewpies host the Hawks on Friday.
Despite being the lower seed, Hickman will play at home due to because Hazelwood Central did not meetMSHSAA's COVID-19 policies.