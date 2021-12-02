Hickman senior Mohamed Lehmedi was selected to the All-State first team for boys soccer.
He was a major offensive contributor for the Kewpies (19-4-1) this season, recording eight goals and 11 assists. Being just the second Kewpie to be selected to the All-State first team since 1998 - the year All-State teams first started - Lehmedi was a crucial part to one of the most dominant teams in program history.
Juniors Leif Kammer and Eli Larsen were both selected to the All-State second team. The Central Missouri Activities Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Kammer set a new program record for goals scored (24). Larsen was the CMAC Goalkeeper of the Year. Allowing less than a goal per game (0.86 GAA), he was the team's rock throughout the season.
Rock Bridge's Max Juengermann selected to All-State Second Team
Junior Max Juengermann, the CMAC Defensive Player of the Year, was selected to the All-State Second Team. Constantly frustrating offenses with his agility and size — 6-foot-2 — his role on defense and in the midfield was crucial in guiding the Bruins to a second-place finish in the Class 4 District 6 tournament.
Forward Cooper Allen was also an honorable mention for the All-States teams this season. While his season was cut short due to injury, his contributions on offense provided relief for a defense that served as the team's backbone all season.