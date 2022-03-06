The Hickman boys basketball team was honored with three players — senior Henry Wilson, sophomore Isaiah Bonaparte and freshman Brock Camp — being named to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 All-District Team.
Wilson received the second-most votes in the district with 56. Following Wilson, Bonaparte and Camp finished seventh and 10th in voting with 32 and 18, respectively.
"It really goes to credit the hard work that they've put in," coach Cray Logan said. "Whenever it comes to personal accolades and those kinds of things, I'm extremely proud of the guys. ... Because these are just like little awards that kind of go to show how hard you've been working and kind of reaffirms that process that you've been going through for so long like you deserve to be in this position."
The Kewpies finished the 2021-2022 season with a 15-12 record as the Central Missouri Athletic Conference champions and the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 final. Hickman retains four starters, while losing Wilson and senior Keshawn Oliver from its main rotation to graduation.
"It's a great accomplishment. I'm not positive on this, but I'm pretty sure that the last time we made it to a district championship game was whenever our team went to state in 2012-13," Logan said regarding Hickman's district tournament run. "To be back in that bracket of individuals was really impressive, and obviously, we want better for ourselves.
"We're not satisfied with second place, but to see them reach that accomplishment and have somewhere to kind of benchmark for next year is encouraging."