Tolton boys soccer ended its regular season with a dominant 6-1 home win over Canton on Monday. The Trailblazers flexed some of their offensive depth, with all six goals scored by different players.
Forwards Landon Petri and Ryan Stevens, defenders Bill Powers and Steven Becvar and midfielders Lucas Boyer and Luke Knollmeyer all scored against the Tigers.
The Trailblazers’ next match will be in the semifinal round of the District 4 Class 1 tournament at 5 p.m. Nov. 2. They face the winner of the Fatima-Calvary Lutheran match.
Hickman volleyball wins district championship
Hickman volleyball defeated Timberland in the Class 5 District 8 championship game 3-2.
Timberland won the first set 25-14 before Hickman evened it at 1, winning the second set 25-22. Hickman then won the third set 25-23 but Timberland answered in the fourth, winning 25-14.
Hickman won the fifth set and the match. The Kewpies will play St. Dominic in the first round of the Class 5 State tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rock Bridge volleyball sweeps Helias to win district
Rock Bridge volleyball swept Helias in the Class 5 District 9 championship game to clinch its spot in the state tournament.
The Bruins won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-23 and the third set 25-17 to complete the sweep.
Rock Bridge plays the winner of the District 10 title game between Springfield Central and Lebanon. The first game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.